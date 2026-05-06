Deiver Andres Machado Injury: Ruled out Friday

Machado (undisclosed) will miss Friday's clash against Lens, according to coach Vahid Halilhodzic, per ICI Loire Ocean. "Deiver is injured."

Machado's absence extends beyond the Marseille fixture, with no details provided on the nature or severity of the issue. Mathieu Acapandie stepped in to replace him against Marseille and is expected to continue in a larger role during his absence. No return timeline has been provided, leaving his availability for upcoming fixtures uncertain.