Deiver Andres Machado headshot

Deiver Andres Machado Injury: Suspension cleared

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Machado is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.

Machado has cleared his ban due to due to yellow cards accumulation and is now back available for their next contest. That said, he is still dealing with his thigh injury and remains a doubt for the clash against Auxerre on Sunday. Angelo Fulgini could be a possible replacement if he has to miss the game.

