Deiver Andres Machado News: Provides assist again

Machado assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Marseille.

Machado had a solid defensive performance against Marseille, recording three tackles, two interceptions, and three clearances to help his team withstand pressure and secure a clean sheet. He made an even bigger impact late in the match, sprinting across the field on a counterattack before beating a defender in the box with a smooth dribble and setting up Neil El Aynaoui for the winning goal. This was his third assist in the last two games. He will look to contribute again against Rennes on Saturday.