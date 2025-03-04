Fantasy Soccer
Deiver Andres Machado News: Provides two assists in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Machado assisted twice to go with two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 4-3 defeat against Le Havre.

Machado registered his first two assists of the season as he was a contributor on a goal in each half. The defender created a season-high four chances created. He has been a fixture in the starting lineup recently and returned to his usual spot after his suspension.

