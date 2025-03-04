Deiver Andres Machado News: Provides two assists in loss
Machado assisted twice to go with two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 4-3 defeat against Le Havre.
Machado registered his first two assists of the season as he was a contributor on a goal in each half. The defender created a season-high four chances created. He has been a fixture in the starting lineup recently and returned to his usual spot after his suspension.
