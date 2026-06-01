Deiver Andres Machado News: Returns for 16 minutes

Machado (hamstring) came off the bench for 16 minutes in Monday's 3-1 victory over Costa Rica, marking his return to competitive action after the hamstring injury that ended his club season with Nantes in March.

Machado's appearance confirms he is fit and available for Colombia's World Cup campaign, giving coach Nestor Lorenzo a fully available left-back option heading into the tournament. The return of one of the Cafeteros' most reliable defensive options on the left flank is a welcome boost as Colombia prepare for what promises to be a highly competitive group stage campaign.