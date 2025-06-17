Dejan Joveljic News: Assists in defeat

Joveljic assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 defeat to FC Dallas.

Joveljic continued his strong run of form Saturday, laying the ball off to setup Kansas City's opening goal in their 4-2 defeat at the hands of Dallas. Over his last five appearances (five starts), the veteran forward has put forth a goal contribution in each appearance. Over the hot stretch, he's managed five goals and one assist. At the halfway mark of the season, Joveljic has scored 10 goals and assisted twice across 17 appearances (16 starts).