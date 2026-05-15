Dejan Joveljic News: Clinical finish in win
Joveljic scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-1 win against Los Angeles Galaxy.
Joveljic chipped the keeper in a one-on-one situation Wednesday to give Kansas City their second goal in a 3-1 win over Los Angeles. In two matchups versus his former club in 2026, the veteran striker has scored twice from seven shots (five on goal). Joveljic has played the full 90 minutes in 10 of his 12 appearances (12 starts).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dejan Joveljic See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding FormMay 1, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29November 21, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW21October 24, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 3August 22, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 486June 18, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dejan Joveljic See More