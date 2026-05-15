Dejan Joveljic headshot

Dejan Joveljic News: Clinical finish in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Joveljic scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-1 win against Los Angeles Galaxy.

Joveljic chipped the keeper in a one-on-one situation Wednesday to give Kansas City their second goal in a 3-1 win over Los Angeles. In two matchups versus his former club in 2026, the veteran striker has scored twice from seven shots (five on goal). Joveljic has played the full 90 minutes in 10 of his 12 appearances (12 starts).

Dejan Joveljic
Sporting Kansas City
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