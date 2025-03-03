Dejan Joveljic News: Converts PK in first start with SKC

Joveljic scored a penalty goal during Saturday's 2-1 loss against San Jose.

Joveljic made his first start since joining SKC and, despite not being active as usual up front, he still found his way to appear on the scoresheet by converting a penalty in the 27th minute. One of MLS' top strikers last year, Joveljic will try to keep it up with his new club and should be part of the starting XI whenever he's fit to play.