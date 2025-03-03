Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dejan Joveljic headshot

Dejan Joveljic News: Converts PK in first start with SKC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Joveljic scored a penalty goal during Saturday's 2-1 loss against San Jose.

Joveljic made his first start since joining SKC and, despite not being active as usual up front, he still found his way to appear on the scoresheet by converting a penalty in the 27th minute. One of MLS' top strikers last year, Joveljic will try to keep it up with his new club and should be part of the starting XI whenever he's fit to play.

Dejan Joveljic
Sporting Kansas City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now