Dejan Joveljic headshot

Dejan Joveljic News: Joins Seattle via trade

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 11:02am

Joveljic has completed a move to Seattle from Sporting KC on Tuesday in a cash-for-player trade. Sporting KC have received $6 million as part of the deal, and the deal also includes an option for the 2030/31 MLS season.

Joveljic spent one-and-a-half seasons with Sporting KC, tallying 26 goals and three assists over 52 league appearances for the club. He should provide Seattle with a reliable scoring threat, and the team can start building their attack around him, as the deal will keep Joveljic as a Sounder until 2030 at the earliest. Joveljic's 39 goals in MLS regular-season and postseason play between 2024 and 2025 ranked third league-wide, behind only Inter Miami's Lionel Messi and LAFC's Denis Bouanga.

Dejan Joveljic
Seattle Sounders FC
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