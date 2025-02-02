Dejan Joveljic News: Joins SKC

Joveljic has joined Sporting Kansas City from the Galaxy on a three-year deal.

Joveljic leaves Los Angeles after joining the side in 2021 from Europe. He has improved each season, scoring 41 goals with 14 assists in 113 appearances including the playoffs, leading the side to their sixth MLS title in 2024. The young forward is expected to be the top striker for Sporting Kansas City, with William Agada having a tough campaign last year.