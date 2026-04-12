Dejan Joveljic headshot

Dejan Joveljic News: Provides assist for opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Joveljic assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 loss to San Jose Earthquakes.

Joveljic set up Jacob Bartlett's 27th minute opener in Saturday's 3-1 home loss to San Jose, playing a key role in the buildup alongside Manu Garcia before Bartlett finished the move to give Sporting KC the early lead. He also came close to adding a goal himself, sending a half-volley just wide in the 37th minute, ending the match with one assist and one shot over 90 minutes. Joveljic is now up to four goals and one assist through the first seven MLS matches of the season.

Dejan Joveljic
Sporting Kansas City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dejan Joveljic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dejan Joveljic See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
346 days ago
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
Author Image
Deke Mathews
November 21, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW21
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW21
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 24, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 3
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 3
Author Image
Deke Mathews
August 22, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 486
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 486
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 18, 2024