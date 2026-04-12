Dejan Joveljic News: Provides assist for opener

Joveljic assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 loss to San Jose Earthquakes.

Joveljic set up Jacob Bartlett's 27th minute opener in Saturday's 3-1 home loss to San Jose, playing a key role in the buildup alongside Manu Garcia before Bartlett finished the move to give Sporting KC the early lead. He also came close to adding a goal himself, sending a half-volley just wide in the 37th minute, ending the match with one assist and one shot over 90 minutes. Joveljic is now up to four goals and one assist through the first seven MLS matches of the season.