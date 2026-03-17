Dejan Joveljic headshot

Dejan Joveljic News: Scores at Los Angeles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Joveljic scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Joveljic scored the opener just before halftime with his third goal in the campaign. The forward led KC with a season-high three shots during the win. He scored 18 goals in 2025.

Dejan Joveljic
Sporting Kansas City
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