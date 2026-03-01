Dejan Joveljic headshot

Dejan Joveljic News: Scores brace versus Columbus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Joveljic scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Columbus Crew.

Joveljic scored both of his side's goals Saturday, strikes in the 48th minute and the 72nd minute which ultimately earned Kansas City a draw. He only needed three shots to get the brace. He's scored at least 18 goals in each of his last two seasons and there's no reason to believe he cannot do it again this season.

Dejan Joveljic
Sporting Kansas City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dejan Joveljic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dejan Joveljic See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
304 days ago
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
Author Image
Deke Mathews
November 21, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW21
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW21
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 24, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 3
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 3
Author Image
Deke Mathews
August 22, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 486
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 486
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 18, 2024