Dejan Joveljic News: Scores brace versus Columbus
Joveljic scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Columbus Crew.
Joveljic scored both of his side's goals Saturday, strikes in the 48th minute and the 72nd minute which ultimately earned Kansas City a draw. He only needed three shots to get the brace. He's scored at least 18 goals in each of his last two seasons and there's no reason to believe he cannot do it again this season.
