Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dejan Joveljic headshot

Dejan Joveljic News: Scores goal in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Joveljic scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Minnesota United.

Joveljic scored the equalizer in the 80th minute of Saturday's clash against Minnesota after a comeback from three goals down when he was set up by Manu Garcia. That was his second goal of the season with his new club in four appearances. He will aim to score again Saturday against LAFC for their next contest.

Dejan Joveljic
Sporting Kansas City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now