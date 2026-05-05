Dejan Joveljic headshot

Dejan Joveljic News: Scores Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Joveljic scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Seattle Sounders FC.

Joveljic found the back of the net for the first time since April 4 for the lone goal for Seattle on Saturday. This brings his total to five on the season, adding on to his one assist while recording 15 shots (10 on target).

Dejan Joveljic
Sporting Kansas City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dejan Joveljic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dejan Joveljic See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 1, 2025
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
Author Image
Deke Mathews
November 21, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW21
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW21
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 24, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 3
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 3
Author Image
Deke Mathews
August 22, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 486
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 486
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 18, 2024