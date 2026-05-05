Dejan Joveljic News: Scores Saturday
Joveljic scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Seattle Sounders FC.
Joveljic found the back of the net for the first time since April 4 for the lone goal for Seattle on Saturday. This brings his total to five on the season, adding on to his one assist while recording 15 shots (10 on target).
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