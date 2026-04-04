Dejan Joveljic News: Scores with lone shot
Joveljic scored a goal with his lone shot while creating a chance during Saturday's 3-1 loss to Real Salt Lake.
Joveljic found the back of the net in the 59th minute scoring Sporting KC's lone goal of the match. The forward has two goals to go along with five shots and a chance created over his last three starts.
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