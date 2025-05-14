Dejan Kulusevski Injury: Doesn't train Wednesday

Kulusevski (knee) was not involved in team training Wednesday, according to Sky Sports News.

Kulusevski looks to be bringing a bit more concern to his injury, as he was not involved with the rest of his teammates during training Wednesday. This will put him in jeopardy of missing Friday's match against Aston Villa. That said, he will need to see a major boost to be involved, likely to see another update ahead of that contest.