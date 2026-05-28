Dejan Kulusevski Injury: Extended absence further explained

Kulusevski has had his absence further explained after a season on the sidelines and missing the Swedish World Cup roster, according to Swedish team doctor Jonas Werner, per Alasdair Gold of Football.London. "It's been a long story with Dejan. He's done everything he can to get ready, but when it came to deciding [if he would make the squad], he wasn't. The reason is that he hasn't played football in a year, but even the medical assessments made this spring have pointed in the direction that he wouldn't be ready. Cartilage injuries, like in Dejan's case, are troublesome. They are difficult to treat. Plus, he has it in a place that gets a lot of stress. The injury simply hasn't healed enough to handle that stress. I have high hopes that [he can play football again]."

Kulusevski has been out all year and missed the entire club season, leading to his absence from the World Cup as well. However, his reasoning has been further explained, as no one expected him to be out this long, with cartilage damage the main reason for his prolonged sidelining. He is still eyeing a return for the start of the next season after Tottenham avoided relegation, although this is not confirmed yet as he continues to work on recovery. The main goal for the technical winger moving forward will be to get back on the field, last playing May 11, 2025.