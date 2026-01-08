Kulusevski is still working on his return to play from knee injury and is taking another hit to timeline, as the attacker had to receive another injection and will miss at least three to four more weeks before he trains on grass. This continues his absence this season, having yet to make an appearance after an injury to his knee just ahead of the season. He will likely be set for a return near mid-February to the start of March, although they will be cautious with his return after the long time out, starting in 27 of his 32 appearances last campaign while recording seven goals and four assists.