Dejan Kulusevski Injury: Hopeful to return this season

Published on March 11, 2026

Kulusevski (knee) remains sidelined but may have a chance to play in the final stages of the 2025/26 campaign, with coach Igor Tudor mentioning him in late February "He's had really big problems as you know, but he's positive and also the doctors are positive, so we'll see next week how he's going. We hope [he can play this season]. In this moment, we don't know.", Kieran Horn of Football London reports.

Kulusevski has yet to make an appearance since suffering a severe knee issue in May 2025, so he might not find a big role even if he's back for the final weeks. Still, the midfielder has made progress in his recovery, and his eventual inclusion would give the team some playmaking power. Meanwhile, Conor Gallagher and Richarlison might be set to see extended outings.

