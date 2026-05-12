Dejan Kulusevski headshot

Dejan Kulusevski Injury: Misses World Cup squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Kulusevski (knee) has been left off the Sweden squad list for the 2026 World Cup.

Kulusevski's season, which has already been a disaster, has now gotten worse, as he will not compete at the 2026 World Cup. This comes as he attempts to recover from a long-standing knee injury, last seeing the field over a year ago at this point. The only good news coming from this is that he will now have all summer to focus on a return to full fitness instead of risking his health and potentially the rest of his career at the World Cup.

Dejan Kulusevski
Tottenham Hotspur
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