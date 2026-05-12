Dejan Kulusevski Injury: Misses World Cup squad
Kulusevski (knee) has been left off the Sweden squad list for the 2026 World Cup.
Kulusevski's season, which has already been a disaster, has now gotten worse, as he will not compete at the 2026 World Cup. This comes as he attempts to recover from a long-standing knee injury, last seeing the field over a year ago at this point. The only good news coming from this is that he will now have all summer to focus on a return to full fitness instead of risking his health and potentially the rest of his career at the World Cup.
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