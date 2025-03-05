Dejan Kulusevski Injury: Out until break

Kulusevski (foot) will likely be out until after the March international break, according to manager Ange Postecoglou. "But he's unlikely to be back before the international break. It's nothing serious, it's nothing surgical or anything but he hasn't travelled."

Kulusevski will likely be headed for a spell on the sideline as he recovers from a foot injury. The attacker has been playing through the issue, but after it wasn't healing he underwent some examinations that now see him set for the sideline. Kulusevski will be hoping to return early in April, fully fit for the remainder of the season.