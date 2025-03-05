Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dejan Kulusevski headshot

Dejan Kulusevski Injury: Out until break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Kulusevski (foot) will likely be out until after the March international break, according to manager Ange Postecoglou. "But he's unlikely to be back before the international break. It's nothing serious, it's nothing surgical or anything but he hasn't travelled."

Kulusevski will likely be headed for a spell on the sideline as he recovers from a foot injury. The attacker has been playing through the issue, but after it wasn't healing he underwent some examinations that now see him set for the sideline. Kulusevski will be hoping to return early in April, fully fit for the remainder of the season.

Dejan Kulusevski
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now