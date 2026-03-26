Dejan Kulusevski Injury: Receives knee clean up

Kulusevski (knee) received a minor surgical intervention to clean up his knee two weeks ago, the player posted to his Instagram.

Kulusevski is still working his way back from the long-standing knee injury and has done more work on his recovery, as the attacker underwent a minor operation to remove some pain and clean up his knee around two weeks ago. This is nothing that should set him back, but only further his progress in a return, still working to make the end of the season and the Sweden World Cup squad. The hope still is that the attacker can play again in May, although that will depend on his recovery and feeling.