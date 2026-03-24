Dejan Kulusevski Injury: Rehabbing in Spain

Kulusevski (knee) is continuing his rehab in Spain and will join the Sweden squad during the international break to support his teammates, according to coach Graham Potter, per Nyheter 24. "Dejan is in Spain, I think. So he will probably come by. It will be great to meet him. Where he is in his rehab, everything is working well."

Kulusevski hit a setback in his recovery from the long-term knee injury that has kept him out for nearly a year, though he's still making solid progress and is reportedly continuing his rehab in Spain. The Swede will join the national team during the break to support his teammates and despite not being fit to play. The attacking midfielder is still targeting a return before the end of the season as Tottenham looks for a lift in the final stretch while trying to avoid relegation to the Championship. Until he's back up to full speed, Conor Gallagher and Richarlison are in line for more minutes for Tottenham.