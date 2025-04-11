Dejan Kulusevski Injury: Returns to training

Kulusevski (foot) returned to training Friday, according to manager Ange Postecoglou."He's trained today with the guys who didn't play last night. He's looking good. He won't be available for Sunday, but the plan is for him to train through this weekend, train with the first team from the beginning of the week and, if he gets through that, he'll definitely be available for Thursday. Again, it will be unlikely he'll be able to start, because he's been out for a while, but he looks really good."

Kulusevski was already ruled out for Sunday's trip to Wolves, but he's recovering as expected and is back in training. The winger is now expected to return for the second leg against Eintracht Frankfurt. Kulusevski could be ready for starting minutes as soon as an April 21 clash with Nottingham Forest.