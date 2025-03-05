Dejan Kulusevski Injury: Suffers foot injury

Kulesevski is set to miss some time due to a foot injury, according to Sami Mokbel if Daily Mail.

Kulusevski is now set to be sidelined for at least one match, as the attacker suffered an injury during the club's last match and is now dealing with foot pain that will at least keep him out for Thursday's UEL match. He will now look to return ahead of the international break, although that will be a race against time. He does see regular time so this will force a change, with James Maddison likely to see more time in his spot.