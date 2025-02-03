Dejan Kulusevski News: Four shots in win

Kulusevski had four shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win over Brentford.

Kulusevski recorded four shots in Sunday's win, tying a season high, however he failed to put one on target. He also had a rare unproductive outing in terms of creation as he recorded just one inaccurate cross and one chance created. Although he did not record any statistics on the defensive end, he did help his side keep a clean sheet as he once again played the full 90 minutes.