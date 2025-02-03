Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dejan Kulusevski headshot

Dejan Kulusevski News: Four shots in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Kulusevski had four shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win over Brentford.

Kulusevski recorded four shots in Sunday's win, tying a season high, however he failed to put one on target. He also had a rare unproductive outing in terms of creation as he recorded just one inaccurate cross and one chance created. Although he did not record any statistics on the defensive end, he did help his side keep a clean sheet as he once again played the full 90 minutes.

Dejan Kulusevski
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now