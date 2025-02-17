Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dejan Kulusevski headshot

Dejan Kulusevski News: Four shots Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Kulusevski had four shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Manchester United.

Kulusevski had another productive match Sunday as he took four shots for the fourth time this season. Although he did not add a goal contribution, he looked strong in Spurs' reinforced attack, adding one chance created and two crosses. He also kept his fifth clean sheet of the season as he played the full 90 minutes for the 10th consecutive match.

Dejan Kulusevski
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now