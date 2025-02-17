Dejan Kulusevski News: Four shots Sunday

Kulusevski had four shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Manchester United.

Kulusevski had another productive match Sunday as he took four shots for the fourth time this season. Although he did not add a goal contribution, he looked strong in Spurs' reinforced attack, adding one chance created and two crosses. He also kept his fifth clean sheet of the season as he played the full 90 minutes for the 10th consecutive match.