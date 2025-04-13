Dejan Kulusevski News: On bench Sunday

Kulusevski (foot) is on the bench for Sunday's clash against Wolves, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

Kulusevski was expected to miss more time but is on the bench for Sunday's game, confirming he has fully recovered from the serious foot injury that sidelined him since late February. He will likely see some minutes off the bench later in the game to prepare for the second leg against Frankfurt on Thursday in the Europa League. Once fully fit, the Swedish winger should regain his starting role for Spurs.