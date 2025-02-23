Dejan Kulusevski News: Scores in Saturday's dominant win

Kulusevski scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 4-1 win against Ipswich Town.

Kulusevski scored a great goal Saturday as he took a headed pass by Dane Scarlett from the halfway line all the way into the box, cut inside and curled in Spurs' fourth goal of the day. It marked his seventh goal of the season to go along with his four assists. He also created three chances, won three tackles and intercepted one pass in his full 90 minutes of action.