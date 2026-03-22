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DeJuan Jones Injury: Injury appears serious

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Jones was injured and subbed out in the 54th minute during the 1-0 win over Vancouver. According to Bruce Arena, the non contract injury appears to be serious, reports Kasey Kazliner of the Quakes Epicenter.

The initial report does not appear to be good as Jones was forced off early in the second half Saturday with a non contact injury. More news ie expected to be revealed, but may miss significant time. He played in five games in 2026, recording 19 clearances with 11 crosses and 12 tackles.

DeJuan Jones
San Jose Earthquakes
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