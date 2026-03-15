DeJuan Jones Injury: Off with suspected injury
Jones was subbed off due to injury in the 57th minute during the 1-0 loss to Seattle.
Jones appears to have picked up an injury, forcing him off before the 60th minute if Sunday's loss. He had appeared in all four MLS games (four starts) to open up the season, making 11 tackles with nine crosses and 14 clearances. This was leave him at a day-to-day status for the clash with Vancouver on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DeJuan Jones See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation297 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 492July 11, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 490July 3, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 489June 28, 2024
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 21July 26, 2019
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DeJuan Jones See More