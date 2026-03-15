DeJuan Jones headshot

DeJuan Jones Injury: Off with suspected injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Jones was subbed off due to injury in the 57th minute during the 1-0 loss to Seattle.

Jones appears to have picked up an injury, forcing him off before the 60th minute if Sunday's loss. He had appeared in all four MLS games (four starts) to open up the season, making 11 tackles with nine crosses and 14 clearances. This was leave him at a day-to-day status for the clash with Vancouver on Saturday.

DeJuan Jones
San Jose Earthquakes
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