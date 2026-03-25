DeJuan Jones Injury: Ruled out nine months after surgery
Jones has started a lengthy recovery and is expected to miss nine months of action following successful surgery on his left Achilles tendon, the club reported Wednesday.
Jones' 2026 season is apparently over after five starts as a left-back, a period in which he tallied 11 crosses (five accurate), 19 clearances and 12 tackles. This is a big loss for the team, as the defender was an undisputed starter and one of its most experienced players. Vitor Costa should be in line to get an opportunity in Jones' place going forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DeJuan Jones See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation307 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 492July 11, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 490July 3, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 489June 28, 2024
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 21July 26, 2019
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DeJuan Jones See More