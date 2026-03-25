DeJuan Jones Injury: Ruled out nine months after surgery

Jones has started a lengthy recovery and is expected to miss nine months of action following successful surgery on his left Achilles tendon, the club reported Wednesday.

Jones' 2026 season is apparently over after five starts as a left-back, a period in which he tallied 11 crosses (five accurate), 19 clearances and 12 tackles. This is a big loss for the team, as the defender was an undisputed starter and one of its most experienced players. Vitor Costa should be in line to get an opportunity in Jones' place going forward.