DeJuan Jones headshot

DeJuan Jones News: Assists in Saturday's draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Jones assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus San Diego FC.

Jones made his first start of the season Saturday and proved his worth early on. He set up Max Arfsten's opening goal in the 13th minute, his first goal contribution of the season. He also intercepted one pass before he was subbed off in the 89th minute for Aziel Jackson.

DeJuan Jones
Columbus Crew
