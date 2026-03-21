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DeJuan Jones News: Starting against Whitecaps

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Jones (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash with Vancouver.

Jones is back in the starting XI after coming off with an apparent issue against Seattle. The defender is straight back in the starting XI, so it appears it's not a serious issue. Now that he's fit, Jones regains his spot at left-back immediately.

DeJuan Jones
San Jose Earthquakes
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