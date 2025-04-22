Fantasy Soccer
DeJuan Jones News: Traded to San Jose

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Jones has been traded to San Jose from Columbus, according to his new club.

Jones has found a new club but is not leaving MLS play, as the defender has been traded to San Jose. This comes after just rejoining Columbus this season after he was with New England in 2024, seeing three starts in five apeparnces to go along with one assist this season. He should compete for starting time right away and will look to make an impact with his new club.

