DeJuan Jones News: Traded to San Jose
Jones has been traded to San Jose from Columbus, according to his new club.
Jones has found a new club but is not leaving MLS play, as the defender has been traded to San Jose. This comes after just rejoining Columbus this season after he was with New England in 2024, seeing three starts in five apeparnces to go along with one assist this season. He should compete for starting time right away and will look to make an impact with his new club.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now