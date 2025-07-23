Dembo Sylla News: Loaned to Red Star FC

Sylla has been loaned to Red Star FC from Lorient for the 2025/26 season, his parent club announced.

Sylla arrived in Lorient from Stade Lavallois in July 2023 and spent last season on loan at FC Dender in Belgium. He has made only two appearances in a Lorient shirt and will have to wait for a third as he is set to play in Ligue 2 next season with the capital club Red Star FC.