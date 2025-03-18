Denis Bouanga Injury: Called up with Gabon

Bouanga has been called up by Gabon for the matches against Seychelles and Kenya for the World Cup qualifications on March 20 and March 23, respectively.

Bouanga has been a regular starter for LAFC's attack but has yet to record a goal contribution in league play this season. He will have to wait a bit since he will miss Saturday's match against Sporting Kansas City due to the call-up. He should return in time to face San Diego on March 29. His absence will force a change in the starting XI with Cengiz Under likely starting on the left wing.