Bouanga delivered yet another standout campaign in 2025, making 32 starts across 34 MLS appearances. Firmly established as one of the league's top talents, he capped off another All-Star-caliber season with LAFC by surpassing the 20-goal mark for the third straight year. He finished the season with 26 goals and eight assists, including an explosive run of 12 goals and three assists in his final 10 matches. With Son Heung‑Min joining him in the attack, the forward looks poised for even greater production in 2026 as he chases a fourth consecutive 20‑plus‑goal season for LAFC.