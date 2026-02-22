Denis Bouanga News: Brillant performance in opener

Bouanga scored one goal and assisted once from seven shots and three chances created in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Inter Miami CF. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 80th minute.

Bouanga put the game out of reach in the 73rd minute, sprinting onto Timothy Tillman's long ball, rounding Dayne St. Clair and knocking it into an empty net after cleverly heading it into his own path. He wasn't done, either, slipping a perfectly weighted pass to Nathan Ordaz in stoppage time to seal a three-goal win for LAFC in the season opener against Inter Miami. It was a statement performance to open the season, as he generated constant danger with three chances created and stayed aggressive with seven shots. The Gabonese star once again looks poised to be one of MLS' elite players while firmly in the Golden Boot race.