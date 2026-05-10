Denis Bouanga News: Clears suspension
Bouanga is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.
Bouanga has served his suspension due to yellow cards accumulation in the MLS and is set to return in the next contest. The forward is an undisputed starter on the left wing for the Black and Gold and will claim back that role in Wednesday's clash against St. Louis.
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