Denis Bouanga News: Contract extended through 2028

Bouanga has been re-signed by Los Angeles FC to a contract extension until 2028, with an option for the 2028/29 season, the club announced Wednesday.

Bouanga's new deal keeps him linked with the club at least for the next three seasons, and he's currently expected to remain a regular contributor in the front line. His recent performance more than justifies his permanence in the team, as he has scored 12 goals and four assists over his last 10 MLS matches played. The talented winger also tallied more than 20 goals in each of the previous three campaigns and will look to remain productive as part of an offensive partnership alongside Son Heung-Min and David Martinez.