Denis Bouanga News: Delivers assist on Saturday

Bouanga made an assist, had nine shots (five on target), created two chances, sent in six inaccurate crosses and drew three fouls during Saturday's 2-0 win over Houston.

Bouanga couldn't extend his scoring streak but did everything else for his team up front, almost singlehandedly carrying LAFC's offense, assisting Jeremy Ebobisse for the goal that sealed the 2-0 win and being involved in many other dangerous plays. After not scoring or assisting in his first six appearances of the year, the forward started to show why he's considered one of MLS' top offensive contributors, with four goals off 32 shots, two assists, nine chances created and 31 crosses over his last four starts.