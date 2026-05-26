Denis Bouanga News: Four chances created in victory

Bouanga generated three shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and four chances created in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Bouanga was denied in the 15th minute by a crucial Kim Kee-Hee block and was taken off before the decisive moment, with coach Marc Dos Santos opting for Tyler Boyd to bring fresh legs and added explosiveness out wide. Bouanga closes out the first half of the season as LAFC's leading scorer with six goals and two assists across 14 appearances. He heads into the World Cup break standing out as one of the most productive forwards in the Western Conference over the opening stretch of the campaign.