Denis Bouanga News: Four shots in draw
Bouanga had four shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Austin FC.
Bouanga gave LAFC its most dangerous open-play spark after halftime, first bursting forward in transition in the 50th minute but pulling his left-footed shot wide across goal. He also tested Brad Stuver in first-half stoppage time with a driven shot on frame, and his movement kept Austin on its heels late even though the finishing touch never came. Bouanga still hasn't gotten back on the scoresheet since the opener, staying quiet over the last four games despite racking up 15 shots and three chances created.
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