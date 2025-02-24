Denis Bouanga News: Four shots in loss

Bouanga had four shots (two on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Minnesota United.

Bouanga was able to register four shots Saturday in a 1-0 win. He now looks to be the main set piece taker, with two corners taken, which could lead to more assist opportunites going forward. He looks dangerous from the wing per usual, as he looks to reclaim his golden boot title from 2023.