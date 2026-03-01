Denis Bouanga headshot

Denis Bouanga News: Four shots in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Bouanga registered four shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Houston Dynamo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 35th minute.

Bouanga was a constant trigger man in Saturday's win in Houston, ripping off four shots during his shift but failing to find the back of the net. Jonathan Bond came up with a highlight-reel first-half save on his left-footed blast in stoppage time to keep Houston hanging around. Bouanga did not log a shot after the break as LAFC shifted into game-management mode with the lead and the extra man, but the Gabonese winger is clearly cooking early in the season, piling up 11 shots, five crosses and four corners while adding one goal and one assist through two matches.

Denis Bouanga
Los Angeles Football Club
