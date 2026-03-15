Denis Bouanga News: Four shots in victory

Bouanga generated four shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-0 victory over St. Louis City SC.

Bouanga nearly opened the scoring right out of the gate when he smashed a shot off the crossbar, setting the tone for a night where he was once again LAFC's most dangerous attacker. He kept taking on St. Louis from the left flank and helped keep the pressure high before Mathieu Choiniere's late brace finally broke the game open. Even without a goal or assist, his relentless threat kept Roman Burki and the back line on high alert. Bouanga finished with four shots and five crosses, and he has been unlucky over his last three appearances with multiple efforts hitting the woodwork and no goal contribution to show for it. He will aim to get back on the scoresheet in Saturday's clash against Austin.