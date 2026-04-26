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Denis Bouanga News: Four shots on target in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Bouanga had four shots (four on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 win over Minnesota United.

Bouanga got the start in Saturday's 1-0 MLS road win over Minnesota United but couldn't find the back of the net, putting four shots on target from four attempts without breaking through as LAFC clearly managed the game with Wednesday's Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal first leg against Toluca in mind. Even with that massive matchup looming, the Gabonese winger still logged the full 90 minutes and never came off the field. Bouanga now sits on four goals through 10 MLS appearances, and while the production hasn't fully matched the volume, his 34 shots in 10 matches shows he's consistently getting into dangerous spots.

Denis Bouanga
Los Angeles Football Club
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