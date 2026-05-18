Denis Bouanga News: Goal, assist in loss

Bouanga took five shots (two on goal), sent in four crosses, took two corners, scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Nashville SC.

Bouanga was active per usual in the attack, notching his sixth goal and fourth assist of the 2026 campaign. After exploding for over 20 goals in each of the last three seasons, we can expect to continue to see Bounga's name on the scoresheet throughout 2026. Up next is a Western Conference clash at home against the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.